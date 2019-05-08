Thai embassies worldwide conduct activities to honor HM King Rama X

Bangkok – Thai embassies worldwide have celebrated the coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The Thai embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, conducted a merit-making and clean-up activity at Sumetharam temple in Ericeira, in honor of His Majesty the King.

The embassy in Washington D.C., the United States, also conducted a merit-making and clean-up activity, which took place at a Thai Washington D.C. temple, and was attended by government personnel and hundreds of Thai expats from nearby areas.

The Thai Consular Office in Munich, Germany, organized a merit-making activity co-presided over by Phinthep Devakul na Ayutthaya, the Thai consul general to Munich, and Phra Khru Phaovana Thammanithet, the abbot of Thai Buddhist Nurnberg temple.

Meanwhile, the Thai embassy in Rabat, Morocco, organized a merit-making activity presided over by Phra Khru Phairot Phaovanavithet, the abbot of Buddha Bucha temple in France.