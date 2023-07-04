Thai elephant ‘Sak Surin’ relaxes in rain after return from Sri Lanka for treatment

Thai elephant Sak Surin seems relaxed after his return to Thailand from Sri Lanka. The elephant is expected to start receiving medical treatment after completing a 30-day quarantine.

Monday is Sak Surin’s second day back in his home country as he seems relaxed. The elephant spent decades in Sri Lanka as a symbol of diplomatic ties between both countries. The elephant was flown back to Thailand yesterday to receive medical attention.







Sak Surin today spent his afternoon playing in the rain, which was broadcast live on Facebook page of the Thai Elephant Conservation Center Lampang. An official described Sak Surin’s gestures as signs of relaxation. The elephant also responded well when called by his name.

After spending 30 days in quarantine, the elephant will start receiving medical treatment for his leg injury at the Thai Elephant Conservation Center’s Elephant Hospital in Lampang. (NNT)

































