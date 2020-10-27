Thai Election Commission seeks criminal action against Thanathornon 191-million-baht loan

The Election Commission (EC) resolved to take criminal action against the former Future Forward Party (FFP) leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and 15 party executives of the disbanded party over the 191-million-baht loan.







The party was dissolved by the Constitution Court in February for accepting 191 million baht election campaign loan from its leader, Thanathorn. The party executives were banned from politics for 10 years.









The EC on Monday decided to pursue criminal charges against him under Section 66 of the Political Parties Act, which limits donations to 10 million baht per donor per year.

The offence is punishable by five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 baht or both. The court can also order a ban from political activities for five years.

If the party executives are found guilty of accepting fund from an illegitimate source, they could face three years’ imprisonment and a fine of one million baht. (TNA)











