Thai economy may face setback as some European countries renew lockdown measures

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is worried that efforts to restore the reeling Thai and global economies may face a setback as some European countries have renewed lockdown measures amid fears of coronavirus mutations.



FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said the FTI is closely monitoring the situation in Europe after Italy, one of the countries with a high number of infections, imposed a new lockdown. If the pandemic leads to a new round of outbreaks and many countries cannot control it, the global economy is likely to shrink.







He said the FTI hopes the ongoing vaccinations for a number of people in many countries will receive a good result and help the government better cope with the pandemic.



The FTI’s concerns emerged as Thailand reported a new cluster of Covid-19 infections in Bang Khae district in Bangkok as the country is gearing up to relax measures aimed at containing the virus in April. (NNT)













