Thai eateries, street food stalls received Bib Gourmand Award from Michelin

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is pleased with the 189 eateries and street food stalls in the country that received the Bib Gourmand Award from Michelin, according to the government spokesman.

Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Prayut congratulated the 189 eateries and street food stalls for the Bib Gourmand certification which proved their internationally recognized quality and variety of tastes.







Of the 189 Thai eateries and street food stalls, 53 were certified for the first time and six received better ranks compared with their positions last year.

There are 82 Bib Gourmand eateries and street food stalls in the Greater Bangkok, 13 in Ayutthaya, 27 in Chiang Mai, 23 in Phuket, 11 in Phangnga, nine in Nakhon Ratchasima, six in Ubon Ratchathani, seven in Udon Thani and 11 in Khon Kaen.







The Bib Gourmand Award was based on the quality of ingredients, tastes, food preparation techniques, chefs’ signatures in food, value for money and quality consistency.

The award from Michelin would effectively attract Thai and foreign tourists and boost national and local economy, Mr Anucha said.

He also said that in the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the government successfully promoted Thai foods which were served to national leaders and impressed them. (TNA)

































