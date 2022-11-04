Thai DPM says no tolerance against officials’ involvement in human trafficking

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan said the government does not tolerate any involvement in human trafficking by government officials. Those found guilty will face harsh punishments.

Gen Prawit’s remark was delivered at a meeting of the Coordinating and Monitoring of Anti-Trafficking in Persons Performance Committee (CMP Committee). The meeting acknowledged the outcomes of anti-trafficking operations, as the outcomes will be published as part of the Trafficking in Persons report for Thailand this year.







The committee on this occasion considered establishing an ad-hoc subcommittee on the administration and monitoring of cases related to trafficking victims, chaired by Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner General Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.

Gen Prawit urged high-ranking officers to ensure none of their subordinates are involved in human trafficking.







He stressed that the operations against human trafficking must take into consideration the mental health of the victims, adding that government agencies must work more collectively with NGOs and international organizations on this matter.

Thailand has seen an increase in arrests and prosecutions related to human trafficking cases. Gen Prawit said this growing number reflects the effort and performance of anti-trafficking operations, as Thailand is committed to fully eradicating human trafficking in order to gain acceptance from the global community in this regard. (NNT)

































