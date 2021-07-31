Thai DDC seeks 2 month-lockdown to effectively control skyrocketing new cases and deaths

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health estimates that the country can keep new daily COVID-19 fatalities from reaching 200 with accelerated vaccinations and two months of lockdown measures.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the ministry’s latest mathematical model shows that, without the tight restrictions now in place, new daily COVID-19 cases would exceed 40,000 by Sept 14th and fatalities would exceed 500 a day by Sept 28th.







He said the model shows that, if one month of lockdown measures can reduce infections by 20%, the daily number would still be over 30,000 in early October and new fatalities would peak somewhere below 500 on Oct 26.



Dr. Opas said if two months of restrictions are complemented by an intensified vaccination effort for elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic health conditions, daily COVID-19 related fatalities would not exceed 100 and would decline gradually. (NNT)























