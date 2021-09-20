Thai Customs Department prepares to reduce duty on alcoholic beverages and cigars

Thailand’s Customs Department is preparing to reduce the duty charged on the import of alcoholic beverages and cigars by 50% for five years, in line with the government’s economic stimulus and investment promotion package.



Customs Department Director-General Patchara Anuntasilpa said the cuts are in accordance with the Cabinet resolution involving plans to revive the post-COVID-19 economy by encouraging wealthy foreigners and highly skilled professionals to stay and work in the country. The group is expected to spend on average 1 million baht per person per year while staying and working here.


He said about 30% of products are likely to be covered by the planned cuts and ministerial regulations will be announced after the changes are made. The scheme is hoped to draw more than a million qualified people to Thailand over the next five years and generate about a trillion baht over the period.



Mr. Patchara added that the department is also preparing to revise custom procedures for personal items of arriving and departing passengers. (NNT)









