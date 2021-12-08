Thai court sentences ‘Premchai’ to 2 years and 6 months in jail in black panther hunting case

The Supreme Court sentenced Premchai Karnasuta, president of Italian-Thai Development pcl, to two years and six months in jail without suspension in a black panther hunting case.

The Thong Pha Phum Court read the ruling of the Supreme Court concerning the illegal hunt of a black panther and a kalij pheasant for a meal in the western part of the Thungyai Naresuan forest in Kanchanaburi province on Feb 4, 2018.







The Supreme Court found Premchai guilty of taking part in illegally hunting animals in a wildlife sanctuary and possessing and concealing wildlife carcasses.

His driver Yong Dodkruea was jailed for two years and nine months and his hunter Thanee Thummat two years and 13 months.



They were also ordered to pay 2 million baht in compensation for damage to the forest but the interest rate of the compensation will be adjusted in accordance with a new law.

Another defendant, maid Nathee Riemsaen, did not appeal to the Supreme Court. Earlier she was sentenced to one year and eight months in jail and a fine of 40,000 baht. Her jail term was suspended for two years.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling was read, Premchai was brought to an RT-PCR test and to the Thong Pha Phum prison. (TNA)

































