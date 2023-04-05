Thai court issues order for 9near website shut down

The criminal court has issued an order to shut down the website 9near.org, believed to be linked to a hacker known as 9near who claims to be in possession of the personal data of 55 million people in Thailand.

The Criminal Court issued an order to shut down the website because it violates the Computer Crime Act, as requested by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.







According to the investigation, the court sees that the website’s content is fraudulent and could harm the general public and the country, which is in violation of the Computer Crime Act.

The court order came when the hacker announced they would no longer leak the personal information.







Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the police now have a prime suspect, but it is still not possible to pinpoint from which government agency these datasets were leaked.

The minister said he believes the hacker intended to either discredit the government or point out a loophole, rather than actually trying to make money out of the threat. (NNT)















