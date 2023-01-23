Thai Commerce Ministry launches ‘Farmer to Consumer’ app

The Ministry of Commerce has launched an application that promotes direct marketing between farmers and consumers.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek disclosed that the application known as “MOC Agri Mart” will serve as an option for farmers and consumers to sell and buy agricultural products without the need for intermediaries.







In addition to direct marketing between consumers and farmers, the app will provide information on community products. It will also promote online pre-orders between farmers and domestic as well as overseas consumers through provincial commerce offices and commercial attach?s.

The aim is to effectively address the issue of oversupply for each season.

The application is a collaboration between the Commerce Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives under the “Agriculture produces – Commerce markets” scheme.







It is expected to help boost export growth and elevate the Thai agricultural sector as the world’s agricultural produce and food hub.

Those interested can download the application in Android and iOS for free, or visit the website www.mocagrimart.com for more information. (NNT)

































