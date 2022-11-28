Thai Commerce Ministry introduces New Year campaigns to lower high living costs

As a New Year’s gift to Thai people, the Ministry of Commerce is preparing to mitigate living expenses through campaigns it will propose to the Cabinet over the next two weeks.

The ministry is currently working on a new nationwide campaign to open outlets selling essential goods at affordable prices, among other campaigns focusing on lowering high living costs.







Keerati Rushchano, Permanent Secretary of Commerce, said the ministry will continue focusing on regulating goods prices to ensure minimal disruptions to the general public while allowing businesses to say afloat.

Additionally, the ministry will be working closely with the private sector to boost exports and border trade, which are considered key economic drivers. This close collaboration is expected to enable timely strategic adjustments to cope with uncertainties.







To facilitate international trade, the ministry will help businesses capitalize on the existing trade agreements, particularly the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. It will also push forward Free Trade Area negotiations beyond the current 14 agreements reached with 18 countries.

Rice continues to be an important export commodity for Thailand, although the country’s Hom Mali 105 rice this year lost the title of world’s best rice to Cambodia’s Phka Rumduol rice. The permanent secretary said this is not expected to impact Thailand’s competitiveness in the global rice market.







The ministry also announced it will be fully moving its services online, including business registrations, intellectual property applications and trade information services. The aim is to upgrade the services it provides to the public and private sectors. (NNT)

































