Thai Chamber of Commerce hopeful there will be stable and strong government

The private sector has responded to the election results, acknowledging people’s desire for change. The Thai Chamber of Commerce’s chairman says it is normal for new generations to take roles in national administration.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Chairman Sanan Angubolkul has voiced his opinion regarding the election results as the current opposition parties Move Forward and Pheu Thai took the most seats in the lower house. Mr. Sanan said this election, as indicated by a high voter turnout, clearly reflects people’s desire for change.







He said given the current results, the Move Forward party should lead the process of forming a government, while the private sector awaits new policies.

Mr. Sanan said it was normal for people of the younger generation to hold office in this day and age, which is similar to the United Kingdom, France, and Canada.







The TCC chairman noted the crucial element would be the ability to unite people with skills and knowledge in national administration, as all sectors want to see a stable and strong government with the ability to manage the country without interruptions. (NNT)















