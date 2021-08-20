Thai ‘Car Mob’ protesters visit US, Swiss, and Chinese embassies in Bangkok

Anti-government protesters traveled in their “car mob” to three embassies to file complaints on government responses to rallies and COVID-19 vaccines.

Leaders of the protesters invited supporters via the “thalufah” Facebook page to first gather at the Victory Monument at 10am. Then they moved to the Swiss embassy on Wireless Road.







At 1pm they headed for the United States embassy that was about one kilometer away. At 3pm they visited the Chinese embassy on Ratchadaphisek Road.

Their complaint filed at the Swiss embassy concerned the government’s crackdowns on demonstrators which they said might violate the Geneva Conventions.



The complaint submitted at the American embassy was about the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 and the complaint placed at the Chinese embassy related to the Sinovac vaccine. (TNA)



































