Thai cabinet waives toll fees on motorways no. 7 and 9 for New Year holidays Dec 30 – Jan 3

Toll fees are being waived for drivers who will be using motorways no. 7 and no. 9 on December 30 this year and on January 1-3, 2022 to facilitate convenience for motorists during the New Year’s period.







Prime Minister’s Office deputy spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said the Cabinet has approved, in principle, the draft of a ministerial regulation exempting users from toll fees on motorways no. 7 and no. 9 – also known as the Outer Ring Road – from December 30 to January 3. The sections on motorway no. 9 where tolls will be waived include the Bang Pa-in to Bang Phli stretch and Phra Padaeng-Bang Khae stretch. The fee waiver for both motorways will be in effect from 1 minute past midnight on December 30 to the end of January 3.



The 4-day long weekend during the New Year’s period is expected to result in an exodus of people who will be traveling from Bangkok to their hometowns and then returning to the capital city. Traffic congestion is expected on all routes leading into and out of Greater Bangkok during this period, prompting the Cabinet to waive the said toll fees on the motorways. (NNT)



























