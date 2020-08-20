Thai Cabinet retreat set on August 24-25 in Rayong and U-Tapao International Airport

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and members of the cabinet are scheduled to travel to Rayong and Chanthaburi provinces during August 24-25, 2020 for the 2/2020 cabinet retreat. The Prime Minister’s schedule is as follows:







On August 24, 2020 (Mon), the Prime Minister and delegation will visit COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center (EOC) and passenger checkpoint at the 2nd Terminal of U-Tapao International Airport, and preside over the opening of Motorway No. 7 (section: Pattaya- Map Ta Phut). He will, then, meet with Rayong’s local tour operators, visit an exhibition of Pracharat RakSamakkhi Company (a social enterprise), the 100 Sao one-stop Market in Ban Phe municipality, and meet with local fisher folks at Suan Son Beach. The Prime Minister will also take the opportunity to follow up on the implementations related to natural resource rehabilitation, crab bank scheme, and construction of the new section (2nd phase) of Chaloem Burapha Chonlathit Road.

On August 25, 2020 (Tue), the Prime Minister is scheduled to chair the meeting on economic and social development of the Eastern provincial cluster I (Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong), and the 2/2020 cabinet retreat at Star Convention Hotel. He will also witness presentation ceremony of productive land tenure passbooks to Chachoengsao and Rayong provincial governors. After the cabinet retreat, the Prime Minister and delegation will observe a kick-off project to use rubber for road safety enhancement on Highway no. 3249, and a demonstration on rubber fender barrier (RFB) installment before going back to Bangkok the same day.

According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, the cabinet retreat will help boost business activities in Rayong, especially accommodations. A number of hotels have been booked by several public agencies whose officials will attend the meetings.











