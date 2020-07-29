Thai Cabinet makes merits on HM King’s birthday

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led cabinet ministers to give alms of Buddhist monks to make merits for His Majesty the King on the King’s birthday.







They gathered at Sanam Luang ground for the activity at 7am and gave alms to 69 monks. Also present there were privy councilors, the presidents of the parliament, the Senate and the Supreme Court, representatives of governmental organizations, the police, the military, the private sector and the civil society and general people.



Participants in the activity passed health screening to control the coronavirus disease 2019. Governmental organizations and companies set up booths to offer public services and vocational training including food processing, face mask production, the maintenance of electrical appliances and the production of solar water pumps.

The Public Health Ministry deployed royally sponsored COVID-19 test vehicles to provide people with COVID-19 tests there until July 31. (TNA)











