Thai cabinet approves permanent residency policy for foreigner sand stateless people

The Cabinet has approved a plan to grant permanent residency (PR) to up to 100 foreign nationals and 50 stateless people in Thailand this year.

According to the deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul, the draft directives on foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in Thailand were submitted by the Prime Minister's Office and the Interior Ministry.







Traisulee said the directives, which had been approved by the National Immigration Commission, cap the number of non-Thais who could obtain permanent residency in Thailand at 100 per year and 50 for stateless individuals.

The policy seeks to encourage foreign nationals to invest and work in Thailand by allowing them to live permanently in the country with their families.





Traisulee expressed hope that the policy will provide an attractive travel option for those seeking permanent residency in Thailand as well as those who wish to temporarily reside in the kingdom while maintaining their employment.

The government spokesman added that the Thai economy would benefit from the presence of capable foreigners seeking to conduct business or invest in the nation, as they could generate more jobs and incomes for a large number of Thais, particularly during the post-pandemic period. (NNT)
































