Thai cabinet approves delay on imposing Euro 5 emission standard on new vehicles

The cabinet approved the delay in imposing Euro 5 emission standard on newly manufactured vehicles, said deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

The delay is made from the year 2021 to January 1, 2024 due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic which has hindered private sector’s manufacturing plan and their compliance with the enforcement of Euro 5 emission standard in 2021.

Enforcement postponement of Euro 5 emission standard will practically allow the private sector to be ready for full compliance.







Some of them have already manufactured new cars in accordance with the Euro 5 emission standard, while others are in the middle of revamping their manufacturing process.

As for the incentives, Ministry of Finance has announced excise tax cut for passenger pickup vehicles that emit less than 0.0005 g./km of particulate matters (PM).

Additionally, the Ministry of Energy also made an announcement on gasoline quality equivalent to the Euro 5 standard. (TNA)




























