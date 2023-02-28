Thai Cabinet approves budget of 396 million baht to procure 150 bullet-proof vehicles

The Cabinet this week approved a budget of 396 million baht to procure 150 bullet-proof vehicles, replacing the existing 12-year-old fleet being used in security operations in the South.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, the vehicles – each costing about 2.64 million baht – are needed to protect the lives of officials operating in the areas, as the current ones are starting to show their age and diminishing defensive capabilities.







She also explained that the existing 216 vehicles are modified four-door pick-up trucks with additional armor plates and bulletproof glass. They also weigh about 1.5 metric tons more than conventional pickup trucks, causing their suspension and engines to wear out faster than usual.







Regarding the new fleet of armored vehicles, Ratchada noted that they comprised one-ton-four-wheel-drive-double-cab-style diesel pickup trucks. She added that they will be equipped with ammunition protection devices, such as bulletproof steel plates, as well as anti-explosive steel plates, along with reinforced suspension and door hinges capable of handling added armor weight.

The deputy government spokeswoman further concluded that the upgraded fleet has been deemed essential to boosting the morale of officers, as it increases their safety and chances of survival during operations in the South. (NNT)



























