Thai businesses demand immediate scrap of lockdowns and more effective distribution of vaccines

Thailand’s private sector demands no more lockdowns, urges more effective distribution of vaccines

Many businesses were optimistic after the first day of reopening on Wednesday following more than a month of closure with lockdown measures in place. Many businesses are implementing stringent disease control measures in order to avoid yet another lockdown in the future, while a joint committee has asked the government not to declare any more lockdowns.







The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has asked the government never again to implement lockdown measures as a COVID-19 response, but instead to focus more on effective distribution of vaccines and transparent communication with the general public.

The JSCCIB Chairman, Payong Srivanich said the lockdown measures implemented for more than a month had not led to a significant drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases, but instead caused continuous damage to the economy.



Similarly, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) President, Suphan Mongkolsuthee said that the government should not reintroduce lockdown measures, claiming that the rate of vaccination coverage should now reach 70% of the population, if the government is able to achieve its rollout target.

Many shopping malls that were deserted during the lockdown sprang back to life yesterday, as many shops and restaurants are now allowed to reopen.

At MBK Center in Bangkok, many retailers have reopened their shops, with strict health and safety measures implemented. The food court there is now fully prepared for service, with most of the staff now fully vaccinated. (NNT)



























