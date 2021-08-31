Thai business operators see September’s relaxation of lockdown measures path to full reopening

The Employers’ Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry (EconThai) has welcomed the government’s easing of lockdown measures, starting on Wednesday, September 1.

EconThai vice-chairman Tanit Sorat said authorities should follow the US, the UK and Japan as a model for how to co-exist with the pandemic, because relying on a lockdown alone will not flatten the COVID-19 infection curve. Relaxing strict business restrictions will help people to regain their jobs, especially in the restaurant and retail sectors, and increase their purchasing power.







He said the group does not want to see the government resorting to drastic lockdown measures again, because they are not always a guarantee of a sharp reduction in daily new infections of COVID-19. The only thing they guarantee is a heavy blow to the economy, while easing the lockdown is a cure for financial ills.



The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) also agrees with the decision to ease the lockdown, as allowing more businesses to resume operations will support the government's plan to reopen Thailand. The FTI wants the government to consider carefully the allowing of more businesses to reopen in the next phase, to accelerate the economic recovery. (NNT)




























