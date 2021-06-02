Thai boxers and staff to get jabs while tournaments can be held without spectators

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has announced that all athletes and staff in the boxing industry will get their COVID-19 vaccinations soon.

Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn said a vaccine station will be set up at the Sports Authority of Thailand. The ministry has also asked provincial sports authorities to submit a list of boxing staff, so the ministry can coordinate with the Public Health Ministry for the inoculations.







He added that boxing tournaments can be held in various provinces, at the local authority’s discretion, provided there are no spectators.

The minister said boxing tournaments without spectators will not be held in Bangkok until August, because the situation in the capital is severe at present. The government aims to vaccinate most people by July. (NNT)



















