Thai authorities impound assets worth nearly 2 billion baht from Myanmar drug cartel

Authorities impounded assets worth nearly 2 billion baht from a drug cartel of a Myanmar businessman and planned to suspend the import and export of sodium cyanide which was a drug precursor, said Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Mr Somsak said that the assets were impounded in six provinces. They were believed to be connected with the drug cartel of Myanmar businessman Tun Min Latt and their combined value was estimated at 1.86 billion baht.







According to the minister, officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and Bangkok police arrested drug suspects of the racket in five cases from 2019 to 2022 and seized from them 3.53 million speed pills, 86.98 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, six kilograms of ketamine and 380 grams of heroin. Two drug suspects were at large.







The officials who were responsible for the arrests and asset seizure will receive rewards worth 464 million baht, equivalent to 25% of the value of the impounded assets, and informants will obtain five percent of the value.

ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhon said the Thai government told a meeting of international narcotics control authorities in Malaysia yesterday that it would suspend the import and export of sodium cyanide, benzyl chloride and benzyl cyanide which were narcotic precursors.







The meeting supported the policy and authorities from Laos and Myanmar agreed to discuss narcotic suppression cooperation with Thailand, Mr Wichai said.

They would meet in Vientiane on Dec 10-12 for the purpose, he said. (TNA)

































