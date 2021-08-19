Thai and Australian Prime Ministers discuss improving the two countries’ strategic partnership

Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has been discussing with Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, with an emphasis on enhancing the two countries’ strategic partnership, to pave the way for both nations to work together in the future and cooperate in addressing the COVID-19 situation.

Gen. Prayut and his Australian counterpart held their discussion via telephone, and used the opportunity to maintain and strengthen the strategic partnership and promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest at the bilateral, sub-regional and regional levels.







Gen. Prayut lauded the advancement of the Australia–Thailand Strategic Partnership. The joint declaration was signed in November 2020, symbolizing the long-standing partnership between the two nations despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Australian Prime Minister confirmed that Australia attaches great importance to elevating the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership with Thailand. He said Australia is focused on enhancing the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Partnership amid the challenges faced by the global community as well as other issues, including climate change, digital technology, COVID-19 and the New Normal era.



The Thai Prime Minister praised Australia after it resolved to provide vaccines to different countries through various cooperative frameworks, including the framework between ASEAN and Australia. He also thanked Australia for providing 2.8 million dollars to support Thailand’s public health sector, and asked the Australian Prime Minister to consider expanding its cooperation on vaccines with Thailand in an appropriate setting. The Australian Prime Minister responded that Australia is willing to support vaccine assistance, and the issue will be discussed in an appropriate setting amid the current challenges.

Gen. Prayut also asked Prime Minister Morrison to consider the needs of Thai students who have been studying in Australia to travel back to Australia when the opportunity arises. (NNT)























