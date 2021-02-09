Thai Airways (THAI) denies laying off 400 pilots amid restructuring plans

BANGKOK – Thai Airways International (THAI) denied the report that it decided to lay off 400 pilots.







The Corporate and Image Communication Department of the airline dismissed the report that THAI would cut its pilots from 1,300 to 905 and procure about 9-10 Boeing 787 aircraft and Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines worth tens of billions of baht for post-COVID-19 operations.

The department said that restructuring and fleet management plans were part of the rehabilitation plan of the airline and the airline’s workforce was being reconsidered. The plans had yet to be concluded and would be later proposed to rehabilitation planners.





The management of the airline did not intend to expand its fleet due to present situation and the decline in global travel.

Reduction in the workforce and the restructuring of the organization and fleet of the airline would be clear when it proposes its rehabilitation plan to the Central Bankruptcy Court either late this month or early next month. (TNA)











