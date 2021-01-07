Thai Airways reduces international flight schedule from now until March 27

THAI is operating a reduced flight schedule from now until 27 March, 2021, during the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and future demand. Because of this, THAI will reduce international flights to the following destinations:

ASIA

– Hong Kong: One daily return flight – TG638/TG639

– Manila: One weekly return flight – TG624/TG625

– Osaka: One weekly return flight – TG622/TG623

– Seoul: One weekly return flight – TG656/TG657

– Taipei: One weekly return flight – TG632/TG633

– Tokyo (Narita): Three weekly return flights – TG642/TG643









AUSTRALASIA

– Sydney: One weekly return flight – TG475/TG476

EUROPE

– Copenhagen: One weekly return flight – TG950/TG951

– Frankfurt: One weekly return flight – TG922/TG923

– London: One weekly return flight – TG910/TG911

Domestic flights in Thailand are scheduled to operate as normal, under a codeshare with its sister carrier, THAI Smile. These flights can be booked directly with THAI or through travel agents.

The safety and well-being of all customers and staff remains the carrier’s top priority. On special charter and repatriation flights, inflight entertainment systems are not available, and THAI is offering an adjusted service to ensure rigorous levels of hygiene and safety.





Passengers are reminded that they must follow the Thai governmental health measures in place at their point of departure and/or final destination and/or transit. Please visit THAI’s ‘Travel Requirement Page’ https://www.thaiairways.com/en_GB/plan/travel_information/travel_requirements.page? for further advice.

TAT would also like to remind all to follow the DMHTT precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.













