Thai Airways orders pay cut for flight attendants failing to collect used food trays before landing

Thai Airways ordered one-month pay cut and suspension from work on board for flight attendants, who failed to collect used food trays from passengers’ foldable tables before landing.

The investigation came after a TikTok video showing food trays left on the foldable tables while the flight from Singapore to Bangkok was landing.







Thai Airways International Plc. on Tuesday reported its investigation found that flight attendants were negligent in their duties, so the company has imposed penalties of one-month salary cut for them and they have been also suspended from their duty on board for one month.

Waning letters were issued to the Crew-in Charge and relevant flight attendants. They will undergo a strict training on the safety standard before the company will consider if they can resume their duties.

THAI apologizes for the incident and confirms that the safety of passengers is the priority. (TNA)




























