Thai Airlines offer drive-through COVID-19 testing service for domestic and int’l flight passengers

Thai Airways International (THAI) and Thai Smile Airways are now offering passengers a drive-thru COVID-19 testing service prior to traveling on their flights.







THAI acting chief executive officer Suvadhana Sibunruang said the service is being provided at the headquarters of Thai Airways International on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road for passengers who have already purchased tickets for both domestic and international flights.



He said the service hours are from 8am until 2pm from Monday to Saturday and will be available until December 31st, adding that an appointment for the drive-thru service needs to be booked at least two days in advance.







The two airlines now require passengers to submit a document regarding the results of their COVID-19 test prior to traveling on either domestic or international flights. The Public Health Ministry has already signed an agreement with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT) to allow the use of the Digital Health Pass in the “Mor Prom” app as an electronic document for domestic flight passengers who are fully vaccinated. (NNT)



























