Thai AirAsia X’s direct flights to Melbourne and Sydney in time for peak tourist season

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has welcomed Thai AirAsia X’s new direct flights between Bangkok and the two major Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney, which launched earlier this month.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the two new direct flights, which have been launched just in time for Thailand’s peak tourist season, will make Bangkok and other Thai destinations more accessible to Australian tourists, allowing them to experience everything under the “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.”







The new Bangkok-Sydney route, which operates four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, is Thai AirAsia X’s first direct trip to Australia’s largest city. Meanwhile, the new Bangkok-Melbourne route is available three times every week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

According to reports, 273,067 Australians visited Thailand between January 1 and November 28, 2022. TAT plans to expand this already large market through promotional and marketing strategies in 2023.







TAT indicated that it is targeting several key market segments from Australia, including families, digital nomads, special interests such as weddings and honeymoons, health and wellness, and sports tourism. Thailand will also offer more green tourist attractions to tourists from Australia and other countries as it transitions into more sustainable and responsible tourism. (NNT)





























