Thai AirAsia prepares pilots and cabin crew amid restart of flights to 8 Chinese cities

Budget carrier Thai AirAsia is preparing its pilots and cabin crew for the return of Chinese tourists, previously its largest customer group, as the airline resumes routes across China.

The airline plans to restart flights to eight Chinese cities including Chongqing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Wuhan, for which cabin crew are undergoing refresher training courses.







One cabin crew member said it was recommended to have at least one cabin crew who can speak Mandarin to communicate with passengers.

Staff this week re-trained in smoke and fire drills, evacuation, water landing survival, and protocols for sick passengers and unexpected incidents.







Captain Damrong Phapipatkul, head of flight operations, said that of Thai AirAsia’s 53 jets, 43 are currently flying while the remaining ten will return to service to accommodate Chinese passengers.

He also expects the number of travelers to return to pre-pandemic levels by year-end. (NNT)


































