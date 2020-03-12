THA re-elects Laied president

The general manager of Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort will serve another year as president of the Thai Hotels Association Upper North Region after a unanimous vote.





Laied Bungsrithong and a new THA board were chosen March 10 at the Rati Lanna.

The THA board for 2020-22 will includes Bungsrithong, Warunee Kummean from the Duang Tawan Chiang Mai Hotel, Klanarong Pungnak of The Empress Hotel, Ittithep Homnien from Furama Hotel Chiang Mai, Paul Watcharaprecha from Park Hotel, Noppadol Sangsawang of the Chiang Mai Hill Hotel, Punrada Siripakmongkok from the Dusit D2 Chiang Mai and Settapong Wattanakul of the Kantary Hills Hotel.











