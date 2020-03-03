TAT’s Recommendations: What travelers need to know when planning a trip to Thailand

Stringent health surveillance systems help tourism and travel activities go on as usual.





Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to reiterate the following recommendations for travelers amid the country’s strict system of monitoring and containment of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Here’s what travelers need to know when planning a trip to Thailand.

Before embarkation from original destinations

– Kindly comply with the primary fever screening at check-in counters before being allowed to board the aircraft.

– Travelers showing signs of the COVID-19 symptoms (coughing, sneezing, runny nose, or dyspnoea) are subject to further medical evaluation and treatment and will be advised to delay the travel.







Onboard the aircraft & upon arrival

– Kindly practice frequent hand hygiene (washing with soap or using alcohol-based gel).

– All passengers are advised to wear a hygienic mask during the flight.

– Be aware that passengers showing signs of the COVID-19 symptoms are subject to be isolated while onboard, and to be referred for further medical evaluation and treatment upon arrival.

– Please follow the airline’s infection control guidance and restriction.

– Kindly comply with the primary fever screening by thermo scanners and infrared thermometers and answer a questionnaire on your travel history and contact information.

– Travelers who have been in contact or seated in close vicinity of suspected cases will be followed up for 14 days in accordance with the disease prevention and control standards.

– Travelers with a body temperature 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher and have respiratory symptoms with a history of travel to COVID-19 epidemic areas will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment.

While in Thailand

– Kindly practice frequent hand hygiene measures (washing with soap or using alcohol-based gel).

– Kindly comply with the primary fever screening primary fever screening at attractions. Travellers showing signs of the COVID-19 symptoms are subject to further medical evaluation and treatment.

– Travelers are advised to wear a hygienic mask during travel while avoiding close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, and avoid visiting crowded places.

– If travelers feel sick, do seek medical care as soon as possible, please inform the healthcare worker about the details of your travel history.







– For information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

– Tourists can keep up to date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (www.tatnews.org) and the Department of Disease Control ( https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php ).

