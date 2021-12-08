TAT’s fam trip leverages Thai Vietjet Air’s inaugural Taipei-Bangkok-Phuket flight

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Taipei Office in cooperation with Thai Vietjet Air recently organised a familiarisation trip for members of the press, influencers, and travel agents from Taiwan to Phuket and Phang-Nga, to promote the airline’s new Taipei-Bangkok-Phuket service as well as Thailand’s gradual reopening to international visitors.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “It’s encouraging to see that Taiwan’s attention is focusing on Thailand as a preferred destination, now that various countries in the region are welcoming tourists again. Thai Vietjet Air’s new service from Taiwan to Thailand will help to promote Thailand to Taiwanese tourists in time for the Visit Thailand Year 2022.”

Thai Vietjet Air operated the inaugural flight on its new Taipei-Bangkok-Phuket service – the airline’s first direct service from Taiwan to Thailand – on 30 November, 2021, with regular scheduled flights to begin in January 2022.



Flight VZ2563 carried 43 passengers with 23 passengers disembarking at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and 20 others at Phuket International Airport.

Among the passengers were a delegation of the TAT Taipei Office’s fam trip. As well as members of the Taiwanese press and social media influencers, including well-known travel writers, bloggers, YouTubers, TV hosts and radio moderators, the fam trip included executives from Taiwanese travel agencies; such as, Northwest Travel, Life Tour, Kai Hsin Travel and OTA (KK Day).

The fam trip highlighted health and sports tourism activities on offer in Phuket; such as, golf and diving as well as yoga.







Meanwhile, the TAT Taipei Office, in cooperation with the travel-related public and private sectors in Phuket and Phang-Nga, is organising the ‘Amazing Thailand Product Update & Trade Meet’ on 8 December, 2021, in Phang-Nga as a centre stage for business discussions and possible new travel packages to Thailand for Taiwanese travellers.







Taiwan is among the 63 countries and territories from which fully vaccinated visitors can enter Thailand through the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) programme. Fully vaccinated visitors from every country around the world can also visit Thailand via the Living in the “Blue Zone” Sandbox destinations programme. Meanwhile, partially or unvaccinated visitors are also much welcomed via the Happy Quarantine programme. However, to prevent and control the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, Thailand currently imposes travel restrictions on arrivals from Africa. (TAT)



























