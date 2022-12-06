TAT welcomes Thai AirAsia X flights linking Bangkok with Sydney and Melbourne

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomes the launch of Thai AirAsia X’s new direct flights between Bangkok and the two key Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney, which were launched on 1 and 2 December, 2022, respectively.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “With the launch so well timed to take advantage of Thailand’s year-end peak tourist season, these two new direct flights will make Bangkok and other Thai destinations more accessible to Australian tourists to discover everything on offer under the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.”







The new Bangkok-Sydney route operates four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, and is Thai AirAsia X’s first direct flight to Australia’s largest city.

The new Bangkok-Melbourne route operates three times a week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.







With the added stimulus of the new Thai AirAsia X Sydney and Melbourne flights, TAT is focusing in particular on several key market segments to increase from Australia.

These include families, digital nomads, special interests like weddings and honeymoons, health and wellness and sports tourism, and green-minded tourists during Thailand’s green season of June and July, which also happens to be the Australian winter.

There will also be emphasis in the Australian market – as in all markets – on Thailand’s move towards more sustainable and responsible tourism.







A highlight of this will be the second ‘Spotlight Ko Tao’ event scheduled for 7-9 April, 2023, which will feature workshops and exhibitions highlighting the island’s dedication to conservation and land and sea revitalisation.

From 1 January to 28 November, 2022, there were 273,067 Australians visiting Thailand. TAT aims to grow this already important market through its promotional and marketing strategies in 2023. (TAT)





















































