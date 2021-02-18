TAT Sydney adds five new modules to its ‘Amazing Thailand Specialist 2021’ programme

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Sydney Office continues to engage Australian and New Zealand travel agents by adding five new interactive modules and quizzes to its ‘Amazing Thailand Specialist 2021’ programme. This is backed up with incredible incentives including the chance to win five return flight tickets to Thailand.







The latest new content will be launched 18 February, 2021, Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), and agents are required to complete all five new modules and interactive quizzes before 18 June, 2021, AEST to qualify for a chance to win.

The Amazing Thailand Specialist 2021 interactive series is designed to enable the travel trade in Australia and New Zealand to refresh their Thailand destination knowledge and find new inspiration to help clients create bespoke holidays. The five new modules, which are numbers 9 to 13 in the series, are fun and easy to use, featuring different types of traveller demographics and target activities. These range from families, millennial digital nomads, senior travellers, luxury and romance, health and wellness, and sports.







Mr. Klissada Ratanapruk, TAT Executive Director for the ASEAN, South Asia and South Pacific Region, said, “We are extremely excited to offer a brand new Amazing Thailand Specialist 2021 programme update with new interactive content to remind all what makes our beloved kingdom so amazing. There are many holiday options for couples and families who are seeking to connect with each other in Thailand. They also look at their holiday as an opportunity to learn something new.”







The Amazing Thailand specialist travel agents in Australia and New Zealand enjoy multiple benefits in addition to free online training. These include, but are not limited to, invitations to exclusive events, roadshows, and chances to participate in travel agent familiarisation trips to Thailand. It also offers regular updates on Thailand’s latest tourism news in addition to other easy-to-access information.

For more information, visit https://www.amazingthailandspecialist.com/.











