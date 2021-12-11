TAT marks Thai Airways’ new Sydney-Phuket flight with special marketing initiatives

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a host of special marketing initiatives to mark Thai Airways International’s (THAI) new three times weekly direct service between Sydney and Phuket, with the inaugural flight arriving at Phuket International Airport on 8 December, 2021.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, said,“This is the first time a direct Sydney-Phuket-Sydney route has been operated, and it represents a great opportunity to grow the Australian market not only to Phuket, but also to other picturesque destinations around Southern Thailand.”

THAI’s new Sydney-Phuket service, scheduled to depart from Sydney each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, is expected to carry about 90-140 passengers per flight during December 2021 and January 2022.



To mark the start of THAI’s new Sydney-Phuket, TAT arranged a warm welcome at Phuket International Airport. On hand for the arrival of the inaugural flight TG478 from Sydney on 8 December, 2021, was a welcoming souvenir and a special welcoming committee of high-ranking tourism officials. This included Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific; Mr. Natthapong Phokairat, THAI Managing Director of the Ground Services Department; Mr. Matthew Barclay, Australian Consul-General in Phuket, and Mr. Monchai Tanode, Director of Phuket International Airport.







Among the inaugural flight’s passengers include a blogger on adventure travel and responsible tourism from the Nomadasaurus channel, which has over 429,000 followers, who will be spending time in Thailand from 8-22 December, 2021, to produce travel content on Phuket, Surat Thani, Samui, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok.

TAT also launched a host of marketing initiatives in the Australian market in partnership with THAI and local tourism operators to stimulate travel to Thailand among various market segments, especially golfers, and weddings and honeymoon couples. These have included the ‘Fly Safe to Thailand’ promotion, which offers travel insurance coverage of US$50,000, as well as other promotions; such as, 10-day Sales, Valentine’s Special, and many other tactical campaigns.

Meanwhile, THAI is boosting the seating capacity on its direct Sydney-Bangkok flights from three to four flights per week, operating each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.







The airline also plans to further increase air links with Australia, a key market for visitor arrivals to Thailand, with the opening of a direct Melbourne-Bangkok service in January 2022.







Thailand is now welcoming fully vaccinated visitors from 63 countries and territories, including Australia, through the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) programme. Travellers not from approved countries/territories can choose to enter Thailand via the Living in the “Blue Zone” Sandbox destinations programme, which is currently covering 26 destinations up and down the country. Meanwhile, partially or unvaccinated visitors from Australia are also much welcomed via the Happy Quarantine programme. (TAT)



























