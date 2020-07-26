TAT launches ‘Travel Shortcuts around Rattanakosin Island’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to unveil the latest initiative, ‘Travel Shortcuts around Rattanakosin Island’ to promote tourism by public transportation in and around Greater Bangkok in line with the TAT’s ‘Seven Greens’ concept and the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) standard.







H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said, “The travel routes traversing around Rattanakosin Island during the so-called ‘New Normal’ travel era offers both convenience and a fast way to travel. The products and services that meet sanitary safety standards were certified by the Amazing Thailand SHA Committee in accordance with the lifestyle of the Thai-Chinese people who are both good hosts and creators of the world famous street food in Chinatown.”

The “Travel Shortcuts around Rattanakosin Island” route starts from Sam Yot MRT Station, designed in Colonial-style architecture combined with ancient Thai art and culture. It then goes to Sanam Chai MRT station, the most beautiful station in Thailand located in the inner Rattanakosin Island area, which was designed, and decorated according to early Rattanakosin Era architecture.

Major tourist attractions within walking distance from the Sanam Chai MRT Station include the Museum of Siam that has received the SHA seal for Recreation and Tourist Attractions. The Museum showcases the history and various stories of Thai society presented through modern technology and creative activities.

From there, it is a short walk to the world-famous Wat Pho, another gem of Thai heritage from the early Rattanakosin Era.

Here, visitors can pay homage to its reclining Buddha image before taking the ferry from Tha Tian to Wat Arun to pay respect to its important ancient pagoda. Also known as the Temple of Dawn, it received the Amazing Thailand SHA logo in the Recreation and Tourist Attractions category.







From Wat Arun, it is a short tuk-tuk ride to the Itsaraphap MRT Station, which in itself is a unique underground station with its spectacular golden swans that are placed around the Station. Get off at Wat Mangkon MRT Station, designed to convey the lifestyle of Thai people of Chinese descent, for an opportunity to take in all the street food and atmosphere of the Yaowarat area.

Here, visitors can stop off at the Shanghai Mansion Bangkok Hotel, which has received the Amazing Thailand SHA logo in the Hotel and Accommodation category. Other highlights include the Red Rose Chinese Restaurant, Restaurant & Jazz Lounge, a modern Chinese restaurant that combines Cantonese, Hokkien, and Sichuan culinary influences that represent the Yaowarat people’s diverse cultural influences and place of origin. It also received the Amazing Thailand SHA logo in the category of Restaurants to highlight the clean, convenient, and safe service plus the fair pricing of the local people.

The “Travel Shortcuts around Rattanakosin Island” route is just a one of many opportunities during the so-called ‘New Normal’ travel era. It also reiterates the readiness and hospitality of the Thai people, who are ready to be good hosts by warmly welcoming both Thai and foreign tourists on their next visit.

Photo gallery: The Minister together with associates from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the TAT and members of the media recently participated in a product testing along the routes.











