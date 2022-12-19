TAT launches campaign to promote Pattaya tourism

As part of the “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters” initiative in Pattaya, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently partnered with Tiger Airline to launch the “Fresh Up Chonburi Family Destination” promotional campaign.







The event, held at the Hilton Hotel on December 17, aimed to strengthen the tourism industry and increase the appeal of Pattaya as an ideal tourist destination, with a particular focus on visitors from East Asia. The gathering also provided business matching and networking opportunities for online Pattaya and Chonburi travel agencies, as well as local tourism businesses.







Citizens from 20 nations are eligible for a visa on arrival in Thailand. The required documentation can be requested at one of many immigration checkpoints located at all international airports throughout the kingdom. (NNT)





























