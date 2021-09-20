Switzerland enforces stricter COVID-19 rules fully vaccinated travellers from Thailand

The Embassy of Switzerland in Bangkok reports that Switzerland has announced stricter COVID-19 rules for people vaccinated with non-EU approved vaccines to access events and facilities.

Swiss ambassador Helene Budliger Artieda said fully vaccinated travellers from Thailand can still enter the country, but will be subjected to the new rule which requires a COVID-19 certificate of vaccination with EU-approved vaccines, which include AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.







As Thailand has implemented the mixed use of Sinovac and AstraZeneca, the embassy suggested that those who want to travel to Switzerland and have received mixed vaccines request a certificate once the online system is in place.



According to the embassy, the policy will start from September 20th with a phase-in lasting until October 10th before it is fully in place. During the transition period, the Swiss government will still allow visitors who hold certificates for WHO-approved vaccines, including Sinovac and Sinopharm widely used in Asia and developing countries. (NNT)




























