Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waives Zone C parking fees for New Year period

Suvarnabhumi Airport will waive parking fees for Zone C starting midnight, December 30, until midnight of January 4.

The zone can accommodate 718 cars and a 24-hour shuttle service is provided every 15 minutes between the parking lot and terminal.







According to airport director KittipongKittikachorn, Suvarnabhumi is expected to receive over 590,000 passengers, average some 49,000 daily, for the 12 days spanning December 25 to January 5. This would mark a 72.24% increase from the same period in 2020.

Of the projected figure, around 188,000 are expected to be international travelers – including departures – while about 402,000 will be domestic travelers.(NNT)




























