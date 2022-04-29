Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok checked before eased arrival rules on May 1

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob inspected Suvarnabhumi airport to check its readiness before the government eases arrival rules on May 1.

He said six airports under the supervision of Airports of Thailand PCL were readied and the Transport Ministry already prepared its officials to implement the new rules.



From May 1 onwards, fully vaccinated people and those with negative results from their RT-PCR tests conducted within 72 hours before arrival can enter the country under normal procedures.

Unvaccinated or inadequately vaccinated arrivals and those without RT-PCR test results will be quarantined at hotels operated as Alternative State Quarantine facilities.







Mr Saksayam said that in May Suvarnabhumi airport would welcome 15,954 visitors on international flights per day on average, up by 37.61% from 11,594 visitors per day on average in April. (TNA)































