Survey in Thailand shows kids suffer anxiety and stress in online learning

Data collected from the Department of Mental Health found that almost one-third of students in the country are experiencing more anxiety and stress after COVID-19 forced them to switch to online learning.







The survey, conducted among 2,045 students between 19 and 25 September, showed that more than 29% of the respondents reported more anxiety and stress since their classes were moved online, while around 17% felt they were mentally exhausted or “burned out”.



DMH director-general, Amporn Benjaponpitak, said the pandemic has a negative impact on children’s mental health, with so much of their time spent on online classes. He indicated that young children were three times more likely to experience anxiety than adults.







Most mental health issues can be traced back to constraints on the children’s social lives, as schools have been closed since April, which meant their interactions are limited to online classes, she said.







So, to allow students to return to classes in November, the government has come up with the Sandbox Safety Zone, and is encouraging parents to allow their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (NNT)



























