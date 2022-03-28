Surin – Thailand’s northeast, to first make COVID endemic on April 1

Authorities in the northeastern province of Surin plan to make it the first province that declares COVID-19 endemic disease, on April 1.

The Public Relations Office of Surin announced the plan while encouraging locals to receive their third and booster COVID-19 vaccine shots to strengthen their immunity.



According to the office, all villages are actively campaigning for COVID-19 prevention. The fatality rate among local COVID-19 cases is capped at 0.5%. No more than 3% of patients occupy hospital beds. At least 70% of local people were fully vaccinated against the disease and all of them regularly wear face masks and comply strictly with disease control measures.







From Dec 24 to March 26, there were 16,354 COVID-19 cases, 13,465 fully recovered and 29 died of the disease in Surin. On March 26 alone the province logged 276 new cases and 2,860 patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19. (TNA)

































