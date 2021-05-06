Supreme Patriarch orders temples across Thailand to set up kitchens and field hospitals

The Supreme Patriarch has urged the management of Buddhist temples to set up kitchens and field hospitals to help COVID-19 victims.

The secretariat of the Supreme Patriarch said the Supreme Patriarch viewed that temples had buildings, kitchens, tools and personnel that could be applied to support the government, the private sector and the civil sector in relieving hardships related to COVID-19. Temples could use their resources to provide food and build field hospitals and turn their venues into administration areas, the secretariat said.







The Supreme Patriarch urged Buddhist monks and personnel at temples with the support potential to help the government, the private sector and the civil sector. Public service was an important role of Buddhist monks, said the secretariat of the Supreme Patriarch. (TNA)









