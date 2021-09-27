Sukhothai in central Thailand hit by flood, emergency room closed

Severe flooding continued in Sukhothai province as floodwater was flowing from outer districts to the western part of its center and Sukhothai Hospital had to close its emergency room for three days.







Flood levels were more than one meter deep in some areas. Officials estimated that over 250 million cubic meters of floodwater inundated Sukhothai.

In Kamphaeng Phet province, runoffs hit more than 300 houses in Bor Kham sub-district of Muang district last night. Officials deployed big vehicles to evacuate people including children and the elderly from their communities that were facing strong currents.



In Nakhon Ratchasima province, the Royal Irrigation Department assured that the Lam Chiang Krai reservoir remained strong though overflowing.







The Nakhon Ratchasima governor warned people living near waterways below the reservoir in Non Thai and Non Sung districts to move their belongings to higher grounds and follow up flood reports closely. (TNA)



























