Sukhothai in central Thailand flood disasters

The Prime Minister will be visiting Sukhothai province on Sunday to inspect flood response operations and observe latest developments. He will be meeting with affected villagers and farmers during the visit.







Areas of Sukhothai province have recently been flooded after an overflow at Mae Mom reservoir due to heavy rain in recent days.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with local agencies on water management plans, including the plan to use areas on the left bank of the Yom river for water retention.



The Prime Minister will also be meeting with villagers and delivering farming supplies to farmers affected by flooding.

The Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said today the Prime Minister is now paying visits to flood-hit areas to see the latest developments and the progress of response operations himself, in addition to the reports he has received.

Mr Thanakorn said the Prime Minister has always held meetings with local government executives and officials during each of his visits to gain input on the obstacles they face.

The government spokesman said the Prime Minister has also been seeking opportunities to meet with local MPs and villagers to gain feedback on their needs, in order to address the issues directly, especially on damage compensation for affected people. (NNT)

































