Suggestions for foreigners living in Thailand on health insurance to apply for ‘Long Stay Visa’

By Pattaya Mail
Regarding foreigners who are currently living in Thailand and have a Non-Immigrant Visa (O-A), an insurance certificate is strictly required to be presented to Immigration when re-entering. They can apply for an insurance certificate with the listed companies who participate in this scheme, as follows: https://longstay.tgia.org/…/companies_contact…



Those who have a Non-Immigrant Visa (O-X) are requested to contact authorized insurance companies directly to apply for a Thai health insurance policy. Any inquiries on completing the insurance application can be addressed at each insurance company.

For more information about a local health insurance policy for the long-stay visa, please visit : longstay.tgia.org/companiesox (PRD)









