Successful ‘TBEX Asia 2022’ showcases Thailand’s role as a world-class event destination

The Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX) Asia 2022 event – held in Phuket from 15-18 November, 2022, and attended by travel bloggers, content creators, and influencers from around the world – proved a great success and further strengthened Thailand’s role as a preferred destination for global events of all nature.

With the theme “Diversity of the South: Phuket and Beyond”, this was the second time that Thailand had hosted the TBEX event after the first Asian edition of the show in 2015 in Bangkok. It resulted in valuable exposure of Phuket, Southern Thailand and other Thai destinations, activities, culture, cuisine, and heritage – with a focus on community-based tourism – to the attending delegates who came from across the globe.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “TBEX Asia 2022 helped showcase Thailand’s new direction towards more sustainable, more inclusive and more environment-friendly tourism to an extremely valuable audience – writers and influencers who will share their amazing experiences and impressions of Thailand with their diverse and far-reaching social media audiences. It will also help spread the message worldwide that Thailand is fully open and waiting to welcome all travellers.”







Held at Angsana Laguna Phuket and open to content creators (producers of blogs, videos, podcasts, and traditional media) and DMOs, tour operators, hoteliers, OTAs, travel brands, and PR and marketing suppliers, TBEX Asia 2022 was attended by 300 delegates from around the world. Around half were from the Americas, followed next by Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

With the conference taking place on 17-18 November, delegates were able to taste some of the wonderful travel experiences on offer in Phuket beforehand, thanks to various Pre-Bex Tours on 15-16 November. These included catamaran cruising, freediving lessons, pineapple and coconut plantation visits in Bang Rong Community, a visit to the Ban Ar Jor Museum in Old Phuket Town, dining on special menus in Farm to Table style, and learning Thai massage.

With a busy programme of keynote addresses, breakout sessions and networking opportunities, the two days of the conference itself proved a valuable and engaging platform for the bloggers, content creators, and all delegates to exchange experiences and ideas, to increase their knowledge on social media and learn about new trends, and to explore business and exposure opportunities with the Thai tourism industry.









Adding to the vibrant, busy atmosphere of TBEX Asia 2022 were three exciting evening parties, each at a different venue and showcasing Phuket’s renowned cuisine, entertainment, and social lifestyle. Andamanda Water Park was the location of the opening night party on 16 November, followed by Aquaria Phuket for the second night party on 17 November, and the InterContinental Phuket Resort for the closing night party on 18 November. A VIP Night Party was also held on 15 November at Centara Grand Beach Resort.



After the conference, delegates then had further opportunity to explore more of Thailand through a series of 2-night/3-day fam trips to destinations beyond Phuket, which ran from 19-21 November. Designed to offer meaningful and valuable travel experiences, there were six different post-tour routes offered: Chiang Mai-Lampang; Songkhla-Phatthalung; Krabi; Phang-nga; Bangkok, and Pattaya. (TAT)











































