Students dressed in casual attire as symbolic campaign at schools in Bangkok

Students at many schools were invited to wear casual attire on the first day of the new school term on Tuesday in order to express demand for dressing freedom.







Triam Udom Suksa is among 23 schools that student demonstrators from Bad Students and KKC groups targeted for the campaign. Many Triam Udom Suksa students showed up in casual clothes while most students there donned school uniforms as usual.

Their teachers welcomed all students to the school regardless of their clothing and confirmed those wearing casual attire would not be disciplined.

The director of Triam Udom Suksa School told teachers to take good care of all students as if they were their own children.

Members of “Bad Students”, a group of students pushing for education reforms at the school at the school said they only wanted to tell society that everyone should have freedom in dressing and the requirement for all students to wear uniforms infringed on the freedom.

They hoped that the symbolic campaign would prompt executives of the Ministry of Education to discuss their request for casual attire that had been filed repeatedly but unheeded. (TNA)











